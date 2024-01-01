Man Utd hero Kanchelskis: My career peak?

Former Manchester United and Rangers star Andrei Kanchelskis has revealed what he regards as a the pinnacle of his career.

Kanchelskis admits playing for the Soviet Union was the peak. The winger won two Premier League titles with United and two Premiership titles with Rangers.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he told Sport-Express: "There have been many achievements in my career. The most significant — winnig the European Championship with the team of the Soviet Union. Naturally, there were many good clubs. But the most significant — playing for the national team, for the homeland. It was a better time.

"Get into the team, an honour, a great event for a football player. For many athletes, the highest point in the career performance at the Olympic Games. And for the football player to play as part of the team. It was very difficult to get into the team. Those days there were a lot of cool football players. Getting into the first national team of the Soviet Union is a pride. We can say the peak of the football career."