Man Utd hand Hojlund coveted new number

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has taken the coveted No9 shirt.

The Dane inherits the number from Anthony Martial after his departure this summer.

New signing Joshua Zirkzee was expected to take the number, but it was confirmed on Wednesday that Hojlund is United's new No9.

Instead, the Dutchman takes Hojlund's old No11 shirt.

Hojlund, 21, shone in the Champions League group stages with a record-breaking five goals.

In the Premier League, he became the youngest-ever player to score in six consecutive Premier League games. He ended his first season with 16 goals in all competitions.

