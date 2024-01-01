Man Utd great Rooney: I wanted to play for Celtic

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney admits he would've liked to have played for Celtic during his career.

The Plymouth Argyle boss featured in today's Legends game.

Rooney told Celtic's club media: "Celtic has always been a team I have followed and wanted to win.

"Unfortunately, I did not get the opportunity to play for Celtic. I would have liked too.

"But it did not work out and I did not get that chance."

Rooney did face Celtic while with United in the Champions League.

He added: "They were always special games. All the Celtic fans travel in their numbers.

"Going there to Celtic and experiencing the atmosphere there and the Champions League nights at Celtic was special.

"It is always special playing with Celtic."