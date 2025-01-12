Man Utd great Giggs ready to "get back into management"

Salford City director Ryan Giggs says he's ready to return to management.

The Manchester United legend's last job was as Wales coach, before stepping aside to fight assault charges.

Giggs is now back in football at Salford and before yesterday's FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, he told the BBC: "I had the stint as Wales manager and loved it.

"At the moment I'm enjoying being at Salford as director of football and enjoy watching the team, happy where I am.

"But eventually I would like to get back into management.

"On matchday I still get as excited as ever, probably more so than ever."