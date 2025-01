Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical

Diego Leon is slated to have his Manchester United medical today.

The teenage wing-back is joining United from Cerro Porteno when he turns 18.

However, to sign for United, the 17 year-old will undergo a medical today ahead of inking forms and being loaned back to his Paraguayan club.

United and Cerro have settled on a £3m fee for Leon.

The final terms will be settled over the weekend in Manchester.