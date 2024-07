Man Utd director Ratcliffe makes Euros plea to Shaw

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had a message for Luke Shaw ahead of tonight's Euros final.

The United fullback could start against Spain, having not played for his club since February due to a hamstring injury.

Asked about England's chances, Ratcliffe said: "Luke. Please don't get injured in your hamstring again!"

Shaw made 15 appearances for United last season.

England meet Spain at 9pm tonight in Germany.