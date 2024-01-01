Man Utd fullback Shaw adamant he can do England full 90

Man Utd fullback Shaw adamant he can do England full 90

Manchester United and England defender Luke Shaw believes he will be fit to start against Netherlands on Wednesday.

The left-back is in line to make his first appearance from the beginning of a Euro 2024 contest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shaw, who came on in the penalty shootout win against Switzerland, has not played club football since February.

"Of course, I think I am (fit and ready to play 90 minutes),” Shaw said to reporters.

“That is down to Gareth's decision. I feel fit and ready to go."

The winner of the contest will take on Spain or France, who play on Tuesday night.