Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd fullback Shaw adamant he can do England full 90

Man Utd fullback Shaw adamant he can do England full 90
Man Utd fullback Shaw adamant he can do England full 90
Man Utd fullback Shaw adamant he can do England full 90Tribalfootball
Manchester United and England defender Luke Shaw believes he will be fit to start against Netherlands on Wednesday.

The left-back is in line to make his first appearance from the beginning of a Euro 2024 contest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shaw, who came on in the penalty shootout win against Switzerland, has not played club football since February.

"Of course, I think I am (fit and ready to play 90 minutes),” Shaw said to reporters. 

“That is down to Gareth's decision. I feel fit and ready to go."

The winner of the contest will take on Spain or France, who play on Tuesday night.

Mentions
EuroShaw LukeManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Pickford delivers positive news on Man Utd fullback Shaw
England coach Southgate admits Shaw out of Slovakia clash
Man Utd fullback Shaw declares himself fit for Slovakia