Amorim: Man Utd better with Rashford playing, but he has to...

Manager Ruben Amorim has emphasised that Manchester United is a stronger team with Marcus Rashford.

He stated that Rashford must meet the club's standards to secure his place in the squad.

Amorim reiterated that his decision to leave Rashford out recently is not personal and applies to all players equally

On Rashford, Amorim stated: "Again, the situation is the same as with every player. Last time, I talked about him. In the last game, my sentence was that I will not put any player in who won't give the maximum. I didn't say I would not put Marcus Rashford in. It's the same situation.

“When I feel it's the right moment, I will put any player in to play again. We are a better team with Marcus Rashford. That is clear. He is a big talent but, until the right moment, I will not change my mind. That is all. Always the same answer."

He elaborated: "It's the same thing for everybody. Some players that don't play - Rashford is not selected and that is my choice. Imagine a profile of the players now, imagine a talent like Marcus Rashford. The team should be so much better with Marcus Rashford but he has to change.

“If he changes, we are more than welcome to put a talent like Marcus Rashford and we need it. In this moment, I think it's really clear, I have to set some standards, that is all. You try to make it something personal but it is nothing against Marcus. I just have to make the same rules for everybody. For me, it's so simple and always the same."