Man Utd "far, far ahead" of AC Milan in Fofana race

Manchester United have jumped ahead of AC Milan in the battle for AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

Sky Italia says United are now leading the hunt for the 25-year-old.

"Talks with Manchester United are ongoing and the Red Devils are ready to make an important offer in line with Monaco's wishes," says Sky's transfer expert Luca Cilli.

"Milan is, right now, far, far behind. If there are no unexpected surprises, Milan will have to look for other options for the midfield."

Milan's latest bid is said to have been €20m, while Monaco are demanding at least €25m for Fofana.