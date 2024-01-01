Tribal Football
Most Read
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transfer
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made

Man Utd "far, far ahead" of AC Milan in Fofana race

Man Utd "far, far ahead" of AC Milan in Fofana race
Man Utd "far, far ahead" of AC Milan in Fofana race
Man Utd "far, far ahead" of AC Milan in Fofana raceAction Plus
Manchester United have jumped ahead of AC Milan in the battle for AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

Sky Italia says United are now leading the hunt for the 25-year-old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Talks with Manchester United are ongoing and the Red Devils are ready to make an important offer in line with Monaco's wishes," says Sky's transfer expert Luca Cilli.

"Milan is, right now, far, far behind. If there are no unexpected surprises, Milan will have to look for other options for the midfield."

Milan's latest bid is said to have been €20m, while Monaco are demanding at least €25m for Fofana.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFofana YoussoufManchester UnitedAC MilanMonacoSerie ALigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Man Utd make late attempt for Fofana to break AC Milan commitment
West Ham make HUGE £29.6M bid for AS Monaco star
Man Utd join race for Monaco midfielder who needs to be sold this summer