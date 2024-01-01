Tribal Football
Most Read
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Man Utd approach Palmeiras for Rios talks
Man Utd make first offer for Bayern Munich defender De Ligt

Man Utd join race for Monaco midfielder who needs to be sold this summer

Man Utd join race for Monaco midfielder who needs to be sold this summer
Man Utd join race for Monaco midfielder who needs to be sold this summer
Man Utd join race for Monaco midfielder who needs to be sold this summerAction Plus
Manchester United are among the teams involved in the race to sign Youssouf Fofana.

The Monaco midfielder is out of contract next year, which is why his club are desperate to sell him now.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Sportsmediaset, AC Milan are the team at the forefront of the queue for his signature.

However, they are facing serious competition in the form of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

Milan have agreed personal terms, but are failing to reach Monaco’s valuation with a £17m bid.

The French giants are said to want close to double that sum, despite Fofana’s contract situation.

Mentions
Fofana YoussoufManchester UnitedMonacoAC MilanAtl. MadridFootball TransfersPremier LeagueLigue 1
Related Articles
Papin backing AC Milan move for Chelsea striker Lukaku (& more)
Arsenal favourites for wantaway Monaco midfielder Fofana
Arsenal battle PSG for Monaco midfielder Fofana