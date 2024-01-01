Man Utd join race for Monaco midfielder who needs to be sold this summer

Manchester United are among the teams involved in the race to sign Youssouf Fofana.

The Monaco midfielder is out of contract next year, which is why his club are desperate to sell him now.

Per Sportsmediaset, AC Milan are the team at the forefront of the queue for his signature.

However, they are facing serious competition in the form of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

Milan have agreed personal terms, but are failing to reach Monaco’s valuation with a £17m bid.

The French giants are said to want close to double that sum, despite Fofana’s contract situation.