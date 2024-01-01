Man Utd facing disaster - Kanchelskis

Tribal Football
Manchester United Double winner Andrei Kanchelskis can't see his old club finishing in the top four this season.

United currently sit in the bottom half of the table after a poor season so far.

Kanchelskis told Sport-Express: "Today I see that the team will not enter the top 4, and for such a club this is a disaster.

"So this season will again be pivotal for Manchester. They can now be compared with Spartak — clubs with a huge history, which have a lot of problems.

"I say what I see: in order for these teams to fight for something, you need to change something. Therefore, the analogy is suitable."

