Man Utd facing disaster - Kanchelskis

Manchester United Double winner Andrei Kanchelskis can't see his old club finishing in the top four this season.

United currently sit in the bottom half of the table after a poor season so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kanchelskis told Sport-Express: "Today I see that the team will not enter the top 4, and for such a club this is a disaster.

"So this season will again be pivotal for Manchester. They can now be compared with Spartak — clubs with a huge history, which have a lot of problems.

"I say what I see: in order for these teams to fight for something, you need to change something. Therefore, the analogy is suitable."