Ex-Ajax chief adamant Zirkzee will prove "fantastic" for Man Utd and Holland

Former Ajax chief Jan van Halst insists Josh Zirkzee will eventually prove his class for club and country.

Zirkzee form struggles with Manchester United have followed him to the international scene, as he struggled in Friday's draw for Holland in Hungary.

But pundit Van Halst said on Ziggo Sport: ''It's just the little things. Just too late, just not explosive enough. He could be a bit sharper. And then he really becomes a fantastic player.

''He is of course a fantastic player, who plays for Manchester United. And he had a fantastic year last year. Zirkzee is also technically very skilled."