Tribal Football
Most Read
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
REVEALED: Terzic being discussed inside Man Utd
Man Utd set knockdown price for Maguire
Jorginho makes career Arsenal decision

Ex-Ajax chief adamant Zirkzee will prove "fantastic" for Man Utd and Holland

Ex-Ajax chief adamant Zirkzee will prove "fantastic" for Man Utd and Holland
Ex-Ajax chief adamant Zirkzee will prove "fantastic" for Man Utd and HollandAction Plus
Former Ajax chief Jan van Halst insists Josh Zirkzee will eventually prove his class for club and country.

Zirkzee form struggles with Manchester United have followed him to the international scene, as he struggled in Friday's draw for Holland in Hungary.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But pundit Van Halst said on Ziggo Sport: ''It's just the little things. Just too late, just not explosive enough. He could be a bit sharper. And then he really becomes a fantastic player.

''He is of course a fantastic player, who plays for Manchester United. And he had a fantastic year last year. Zirkzee is also technically very skilled."

Mentions
Premier LeagueZirkzee Joshuavan Halst JanManchester United
Related Articles
Holland coach Koeman critical of Man Utd striker Zirkzee performance
Spurs defender Van de Ven: I enjoyed facing Man Utd strikers
Holland coach Koeman: Spurs defender Van de Ven can play in midfield; Zirkzee our No1 striker