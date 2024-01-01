Cascarino unimpressed by Sancho: He lacks flair of typical Chelsea winger

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has taken aim at Jadon Sancho.

Cascarino was unimpressed by the Manchester United loanee in last week's draw with Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Advertisement

He wrote for The Times: "There were no big mistakes, everything was neat and tidy, he played short passes that were accurate.

"There was nothing to complain about, or that a pundit could pull apart in analysis on television.

"But he’s playing for Chelsea. This is a club that has high expectations of players, especially attacking ones. Being OK, which is what he was, is a problem.

"The truth is that he made it easy for Nottingham Forest’s right-back Ola Aina to play against him.

"There is no question Sancho is a good player, and his touch is almost always really sound, but he plays such a conservative game.

"He never got into a physical battle with Aina and never tried to take him on. Sancho is not slow but he doesn’t have that burst of acceleration to get at defenders."

He added: "Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and the other best wingers of recent times at the biggest teams in the Premier League have always wanted to overwhelm the full-back marking them, using power and speed to beat them physically.

"Sancho needs to get a bit stronger, and try to develop so that he can have a more significant change of pace.

"That will allow him to keep a defender guessing – at the moment, the full-back knows there is very little chance of him trying to get to the byline."