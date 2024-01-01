Man Utd eyeing Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet

Tribal Football
Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet is being linked to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in the process of assessing their squad ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

New investors INEOS want to make a splash by getting big money deals done.

Per RMC Sport, one of the players they may be targeting is Salzburg star Solet.

The Frenchman has been impressive in the past year, attracting interest from several top sides.

The likes of West Ham, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are chasing after his signature.

