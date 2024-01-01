De Ligt snappy over Man Utd questions

Matthijs de Ligt was snappy with reporters over his future with Bayern Munich.

It's been suggested the Holland defender has been transfer-listed this week, alerting the interest of Manchester United.

Asked about the reporters, De Ligt said: "You don't understand the Dutch, do you? No, I've already said that it's not the time for me to think about it.

"We're now playing the Euros, which are very important for me and the national team. That's why I can't say anything about this situation at the moment, but I was happy with my second season at Bayern.

"For now, I'm focusing on the Euros and then we'll see what happens."