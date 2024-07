Fulham midfielder Palhinha remains focused on Bayern Munich move

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha remains focused on a move to Bayern Munich.

Manchester United and Barcelona have also expressed interest in Palhinha.

But Sky Sports says the Portugual midfielder is not considering anyother offers. Palhinha is only considering a move to the German giants.

At the moment, however, Palhinha must wait as the two clubs haggle over a fee.

Fulham want €45m to sell, while Bayern's latest offer has reached €35m.