Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Man Utd expecting bid from Chelsea for Garnacho

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd are expecting a bid from Chelsea for Garnacho who is set to leave the club
Man Utd are expecting a bid from Chelsea for Garnacho who is set to leave the clubAction Plus
Chelsea are keen to sign a new winger before the transfer window closes. 

Reports from football.london indicate that Manchester United are expecting an offer from Chelsea for Alejandro Garnacho

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Blues showed interest in the 20-year-old winger earlier this month when it became known that United might sell. 

To comply with the Premier League's PSR, United are reportedly willing to let Garnacho and teammate Kobbie Mainoo leave. 

The Argentine’s agents were seen at Stamford Bridge last week, watching Chelsea's match against Wolves.

However, there have been no reports of a concrete bid, let alone a deal being finalized.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGarnacho AlejandroChelseaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea draw up deadline plan for Garnacho swoop
Chelsea consider loaning Nkunku this winter as links with Man Utd's Garnacho grow
Out of their depth: Is the Man Utd job too big for Amorim and Ineos?