Man Utd expecting bid from Chelsea for Garnacho

Man Utd are expecting a bid from Chelsea for Garnacho who is set to leave the club

Chelsea are keen to sign a new winger before the transfer window closes.

Reports from football.london indicate that Manchester United are expecting an offer from Chelsea for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Blues showed interest in the 20-year-old winger earlier this month when it became known that United might sell.

To comply with the Premier League's PSR, United are reportedly willing to let Garnacho and teammate Kobbie Mainoo leave.

The Argentine’s agents were seen at Stamford Bridge last week, watching Chelsea's match against Wolves.

However, there have been no reports of a concrete bid, let alone a deal being finalized.