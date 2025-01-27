Chelsea consider loaning Nkunku this winter as links with Man Utd's Garnacho grow

Manchester United are considering a loan move for Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku this winter.

Nkunku is currently out of favour at Stamford Bridge, with Enzo Maresca preferring Nicholas Jackson up front.

United's forwards have underperformed this season, prompting the club to explore new options.

The potential loan deal is particularly interesting as Chelsea have shown interest in United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Athletic states that there is likely to be some link between the two deals, if they happen.

United want Nkunku on loan, while Chelsea would much rather a permanent sale.