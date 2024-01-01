Man Utd executive was against plans to force workers back into offices

Man Utd executive was against plans to force workers back into offices

Manchester United's former interim chief executive did not agree with some of INEOS’ plans for the club.

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned group have come in and purchased a minority stake in the Red Devils.

Per The Athletic, former interim boss Patrick Stewart was against INEOS plans to force workers back into offices.

The Red Devils have formally told staff they can no longer work from home, with job cuts also expected.

The source adds that those not prepared to adapt to INEOS' way of working are usually moved along.

They are given the following advice, per the source: “You're either in this and understand what the mission is or it's not for you.”