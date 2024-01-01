Boca Juniors expect Man Utd Anselmino offer

Manchester United are said to hold serious interest in making a move for Aaron Anselmino.

The Boca Juniors star is one of the most wanted teenagers in his position after an impressive introduction to senior football.

Per TyC Sports, Boca are expecting that United will put in a bid for him this summer.

The source adds that Chelsea have already been unsuccessful in their attempts to secure the talent.

His Argentine club are seeking a fee of £19 million if they are to part with Anselmino.

Despite only having 10 senior appearances, the defender is already seen as a huge prospect.