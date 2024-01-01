Man Utd Double winner Kanchelskis: All these Dutch is incomprehensible!

Manchester United Double winner Andrei Kanchelskis says the current team has too many Dutch players.

Kanchelskis insists United are lacking identity due to the number of Oranje players currently part of the squad.

He told Sport-Express: "Listen, back in Soviet times, the great coach Valery Vasilievich Lobanovsky, the kingdom of heaven to him, said: 'When there are more than two Georgians in the — team, this is not the team'. And when there are more than two Dutch in the team, this is also no team.

"I myself did this at Rangers, when we had eight Dutch, we suffered from the fact that Dick Advocaat, at that time the head coach, signed these players.

"Although by name the team was crazy: de Boer, van Bronkhorst, Italian Gattuso and others. But there was no team and mutual understanding. Therefore, it is completely incomprehensible what Ten Hag wants to do with all these Dutch in Manchester United."