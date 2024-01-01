Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has gone on a short break this week.

While United directors were meeting yesterday to discuss the season and plans for Old Trafford, Ten Hag flew out of Manchester for a short holiday, says the Daily Mail.

The Dutchman spoke with top brass after Sunday's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa and left the country assured of his position.

Ten Hag has stated he and the board are "on the same page", despite frenzied speculation over his future.

Sitting in on the summit amongst United bigwigs yesterday was former captain Gary Neville, who has been heavily critical of Ten Hag for the past 18 months.