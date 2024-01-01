Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made
Madness! Why are the French pulling apart Real Madrid striker Mbappe?!

Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet

Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meetAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has gone on a short break this week.

While United directors were meeting yesterday to discuss the season and plans for Old Trafford, Ten Hag flew out of Manchester for a short holiday, says the Daily Mail.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dutchman spoke with top brass after Sunday's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa and left the country assured of his position.

Ten Hag has stated he and the board are "on the same page", despite frenzied speculation over his future.

Sitting in on the summit amongst United bigwigs yesterday was former captain Gary Neville, who has been heavily critical of Ten Hag for the past 18 months.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester Unitedten Hag ErikFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Board and I on same page
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made
Ten Hag's last stand? Why Ratcliffe must know Man Utd in too deep to change course now