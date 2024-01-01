Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Board and I on same page

Tribal Football
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed his hope that he will retain his position.

The Dutchman believes that he and the United hierarchy remain on the same page.

There has been intense speculation about the future of Ten Hag amid a horrid run of results that sees United 14th in the Premier League table.

"We always speak, every week we speak. We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through it's a long-term process," he told Sky Sports.

"We have come through two very tough away games. This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have."

After a 0-0 against Aston Villa, he added: "I think it's the fourth clean sheet this season. You see we had a very good organisation and togetherness. There was good character and good spirit as a team. Determined, resilient.

"We almost didn't concede a chance, when you defend like this and get some luck, in the end they had a big chance but it was almost the only chance I think.

"We created some chances, also not so many chances. We hit the crossbar and also Rashford had chances. But the two teams were really balanced.

"In Porto our build-up was brilliant, so good in the first 25 minutes, we out-played Porto. Also Palace, in possession we were so good, we have had games this season where we are good. But today we didn't create too many chances, but also we played a great team.

"We create loads of chances in our seven games but we have to step up. We have to take into consideration Hojlund is returning, he's still coming up to full fitness. But others are stepping up. I was impressed from Rashford, also Garnacho is so good, and Antony at the end."

