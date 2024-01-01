Man Utd defender Yoro breaks silence after major injury setback

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has posted an update after undergoing foot surgery.

The summer arrival faces three months sidelined after suffering a metatarsal injury last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

After undergoing surgery he posted to social media: "This is not the start I wanted, but that's football… The operation went well. Thank you for your many messages of support

"Now, time for patience and rehabilitation work. See you soon, stronger."

Yoro also posted from the Bible: "Jesus replied, You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand."