Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd blow as Yoro length of absence confirmed
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Villa outbid Napoli for Lukaku, but...

Man Utd defender Yoro breaks silence after major injury setback

Man Utd defender Yoro breaks silence after major injury setback
Man Utd defender Yoro breaks silence after major injury setback
Man Utd defender Yoro breaks silence after major injury setbackProfimedia
Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has posted an update after undergoing foot surgery.

The summer arrival faces three months sidelined after suffering a metatarsal injury last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After undergoing surgery he posted to social media: "This is not the start I wanted, but that's football… The operation went well. Thank you for your many messages of support 

"Now, time for patience and rehabilitation work. See you soon, stronger."

Yoro also posted from the Bible: "Jesus replied, You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand."

Mentions
Premier LeagueYoro LenyManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd blow as Yoro length of absence confirmed
Ten Hag speaks out about Sancho's future and Yoro injury setback
Man Utd boss Ten Hag on Yoro: Injuries are reality of football