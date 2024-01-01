Man Utd blow as Yoro length of absence confirmed

Manchester United have announced Leny Yoro will miss THREE MONTHS after undergoing surgery.

The summer arrival had foot surgery on Monday after suffering an injury in their preseason game with Arsenal last month.

United announced: "Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has today had a successful surgery on his foot injury.

"Our summer signing from Lille sustained the injury during the team’s recent friendly match against Arsenal in Los Angeles, USA.

"Yoro’s rehabilitation starts now and we look forward to the 18-year-old returning to fitness in around three months."