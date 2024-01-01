Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested

Man Utd blow as Yoro length of absence confirmed

Man Utd blow as Yoro length of absence confirmed
Man Utd blow as Yoro length of absence confirmed
Man Utd blow as Yoro length of absence confirmedAction Plus
Manchester United have announced Leny Yoro will miss THREE MONTHS after undergoing surgery.

The summer arrival had foot surgery on Monday after suffering an injury in their preseason game with Arsenal last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United announced: "Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has today had a successful surgery on his foot injury.

"Our summer signing from Lille sustained the injury during the team’s recent friendly match against Arsenal in Los Angeles, USA.

"Yoro’s rehabilitation starts now and we look forward to the 18-year-old returning to fitness in around three months."

Mentions
Premier LeagueYoro LenyManchester United
Related Articles
Ten Hag speaks out about Sancho's future and Yoro injury setback
Man Utd boss Ten Hag on Yoro: Injuries are reality of football
Man Utd hit by heavy injury blows to Yoro AND Hojlund