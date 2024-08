Man Utd boss Ten Hag on Yoro: Injuries are reality of football

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says they cannot dwell on Leny Yoro's injury setback.

The 18 year-old summer signing faces three months on the sidelines with a metatarsal injury.

The fracture is a blow for United, but Ten Hag insists today: "We have a clear plan.

"We know what we must do. Injuries are part of the process. We can't avoid them, because in high-level football, you go all out and it happens.

"So you need a team capable of managing that."