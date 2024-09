Man Utd defender Yoro boost in surgery recovery

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has stepped up his recovery from metatarsal surgery.

After undergoing his operation in preseason, Yoro is now walking without crutches.

The teenage defender is expected to be fit for a playing return in November.

Yoro is currently undergoing his rehab at Carrington and is working daily at the club's gym.

That he is now walking freely is a sign that Yoro's recovery is on schedule.