Man Utd suffer fresh Yoro blow

Manchester United chiefs don't expect to see Leny Yoro on the pitch until the New Year.

The defender has just undergone foot surgery after fracturing a metatarsal in preseason.

There was an expectation Yoro would be sidelined for three months.

However, The Sun says United medicos believe he won't be back on the pitch until January.

Yoro signed for United this summer from Lille for €62m plus bonuses.