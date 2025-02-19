Tribal Football
Man Utd defender Yoro appreciating Amorim man-management
Manchester United defender Leny Yoro says head coach Ruben Amorim is boosting his confidence and determination to reach his full potential.

After joining from Lille and recovering from a pre-season injury, Yoro has steadily integrated into the team by getting regular playing time.

Amorim gave the 19-year-old his debut during December’s Premier League trip to Arsenal, and he’s since featured in 15 more matches.

“Of course, (that) is good for me,” said Yoro to club media. 

“This is a good impression, and I need to do what he says on the pitch. 

“I am confident with this, maybe I am not 100 per cent of my capability but I know with time and experience I will be.”

“I spoke with him when he came to the club, (and I thought) this is a very good coach who likes to speak with the players and really likes to have a good relationship with the players,” the 19-year-old added. 

“He understands us a lot because he was a player before so he knows a lot about what it's like, the feelings you can have when you play or don’t play and when you have a bad game. He knows how to manage this, and I think this is the most important (thing).

“Tactically he is top. We don’t have too much training to learn everything, but he tries to give us everything before the game to be 100 per cent the best version of the team. We know he is with us and we are with him, so it’s good.”

