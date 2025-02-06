Man Utd defender Yoro: Amorim training is tough

Centre half Leny Yoro revealed that Ruben Amorim has set strict standards at Manchester United.

The £52 million summer signing from Lille said Amorim made it clear that those who don’t put in the work have no future at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford became the first to face the consequences, with the manager sanctioning his loan move to Aston Villa after concerns over his commitment.

Yoro, appearing on the Rio Ferdinand Presents Podcast, said: “I have a good relationship with Ruben Amorim. I just try to do what he asks me to do.

“He's big on communication with the players because he played at a top level. He’s been at a lot of clubs, so he knows your feelings when you're not playing or when you have a bad game. He knows how to speak with you, and that’s really important for me.

“In training, it's really, I would say, hard. But it's important. We have a lot of training and, for him, training is really important because you play the game like you train.

“The most important thing is to be really good in training. If you are not working, if you are lazy in training, he won't like you - he'll kill you! It's normal because, yeah, you play like you train.

“He’s really strict on this because, to win games and trophies, you need to be disciplined outside the pitch. You need to be punctual.”