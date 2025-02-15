Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis

Lille midfielder Bentaleb: Eriksen chat helped me with heart recovery

Paul Vegas
Lille midfielder Bentaleb: Eriksen chat helped me with heart recovery
Lille midfielder Bentaleb: Eriksen chat helped me with heart recoveryAction Plus
Lille midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is delighted being cleared to take the pitch again after last year's cardiac arrest.

Bentaleb suffered the heart attack playing five-a-side with friends, waking up two days later in hospital. However, he has now been cleared to play again in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bentaleb said: "I didn't believe it. I had the impression that it wasn't real. But it was a long-term job for the whole team. Having this green light was a relief and something that allows us to plan and move forward."

It is a success that comes after eight months of hard work, in which the former Tottenham player was supported by a medical team from all over Europe. With the support of players who have already been through this hell, such as Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen: "I spoke to him, he helped me a lot. Also another player, Adam Locker. They helped me by reassuring me on some points and warning me of what would happen.

"When I saw my teammates, it motivated me and I started playing sports again. Being away from the field, not knowing if you'll be able to start again or not, if you'll still be part of a team or not... That's what hurt me and what motivated me."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBentaleb NabilEriksen ChristianLilleManchester UnitedTottenhamLigue 1
Related Articles
Ex-Spurs midfielder Bentaleb cleared to play after cardiac arrest
Nerve & bottle: How Aston Villa and Monchi bossed this January market
Ex-Man Utd midfielder set to leave Lille for free as West Ham and Tottenham interest grows