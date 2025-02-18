Man Utd boss Amorim counting on Yoro, Eriksen return

Manager Ruben Amorim hopes Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen will return soon after illness kept them out of Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Eriksen missed another opportunity to face his former club, while Yoro was also unavailable for the trip to London.

Amorim admitted there’s a waiting game ahead before finalizing his squad for Saturday’s tough test against an in-form Everton side.

Amorim said on Yoro and Eriksen: “It’s hard to know (when they will be back). Let’s wait a few more days. I think Leny and Chris, they were sick, so they will recover.

“Of course, Chris has the heart situation so we have to be careful with that.

“It’s nothing about the heart, but the heart-rate has to be controlled because he has a fever. So I think we will recover them, the other guys, I think Kobbie is out, Amad is out for sure, I think, until the end of the season.”