Man Utd staff actively discussing early Obi-Martin debut
Youngster Chido Obi-Martin could be given a first-team opportunity at Manchester United before the season ends.

Per Fabrizio Romano's GIVEMESPORT newsletter, the club views him as part of their long-term squad plans.

The former Arsenal striker started the season with United’s U18s, scoring nine goals in eight matches across league and cup competitions.

His impressive form earned him a call-up to the U21s, where he made his Premier League 2 debut last month.

With United monitoring his progress closely, a senior debut could be on the horizon if he continues to impress.

Obi-Martin’s rise highlights the club’s commitment to developing young talent for the future.

