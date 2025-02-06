REVEALED: Man Utd failed with attempt for Chelsea defender Adarabioyo

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United reportedly attempted to sign former Man City talent Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent last summer.  

Per The Athletic, Manchester City expects United to target more of their academy graduates in future transfer windows.  

United’s technical director, Jason Wilcox, previously headed City’s academy and has strong knowledge of their youth prospects. 

His connections could influence future transfer battles, although United missed out on Adarabioyo to Chelsea.

United’s interest in Adarabioyo suggests a growing strategy of targeting City-developed talent to strengthen their squad.  

With Wilcox's insight, United may continue exploring opportunities to recruit players with a City academy background.

