Man Utd defender Malacia facing longer before playing return

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia will miss the first month of the new season.

The Dutch left-back will be missing until October as he recovers from knee surgery.

Malacia underwent the operation a year ago, but hasn't played since due to complications in his recovery.

He had been expected to be originally back in January.

Malacia has been on the training pitch this summer as he pushes to finally return to competitive action.