Man Utd defender Maguire: Fernandes dismissal changed everything at Wolves

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire cut a defiant figure after their loss to Wolves.

The club’s former captain spoke to the media after a 2-0 loss to the relegation threatened team at Molineux.

Maguire started in the center of a back five for manager Ruben Amorim, who has now overseen three losses in a row in all competitions.

"I think the red card's changed the game," Harry told Prime Video Sport.

"It felt like we had control in the first half, without doing too much with it. They hit us with a few counter-attacks, and had a couple of dangerous players in wide areas. But we spoke about it at half-time and I felt like, going into the second half, we needed to up it a little bit and, yeah, the red card's changed the game.

"It's hard enough playing with 11 men in the Premier League, but when you go down to 10 it's tough. If we're being honest, we gave them nothing. They had nothing; they created nothing when it was 11 v 10. Obviously, (them) scoring from a corner and with the last kick of the game is tough to take. But we've got to stick together and look forward to the next one."