Man Utd boss Amorim: Fernandes red changed everything in Wolves defeat

Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim felt Bruno Fernandes' red card changed the game after defeat at Wolves.

Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-Chan struck for Wolves at Molineux, with Fernandes sent off for the visitors just after halftime.

Amorim later said, "Of course, when you lose, when we don't win, it's a step back. It was really hard with the sending off. The goal was similar against Tottenham.

"Then, we tried. Even with one less guy we tried to and I think we were near something but then Wolves scored the second one. Then, in the end, we tried everything and the transition was 2-0. For us, let's continue. 

 "It's so tough to win games in this league with 11 men. With 10 men, it's more difficult. We have to focus on that. 

"We have to improve the relationships, but we have some moments. We lack a little bit of aggression, but we don't train. We just play and try to find a better way to win games and that's it. We can't control the games like the other ones that we lost. I think we were always in control of the game, not always dominating, but in control of some things, some set-pieces. The sending off was really hard for us."

Premier LeagueWolvesManchester United
