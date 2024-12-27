Man Utd boss Amorim accepts Wolves defeat: We're far from end of tough time

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was pragmatic after his team’s 2-0 loss to Wolves.

The Red Devils were beaten away from home after captain Bruno Fernandes got a red card a minute after the second half started.

Advertisement Advertisement

With the scores level, Fernandes was sent off for a second yellow, with Wolves eventually running away with the game.

Amorim stated post-game: "I think in the first half the game was not controlled, but we lack a little bit of aggression in the final third. In the second half we talk in the dressing room, (we) tried something different and we got the sending off. Then the set piece is the same against Tottenham. After that I think we tried, by not playing very well, to score one goal. We were near the goal more than when Wolves scored the second one.

"We couldn't score and then the last goal doesn't matter because we are desperately trying to score a goal. The idea needs time, I know that I said it before (to) you guys that this will be a tough moment and we are far from the end of this moment. That is it and we have we have to continue in this moment and focus on the next game."

On the squad, he added: "I manage but I didn't train. They need time to change as they are changing completely and the way of playing is hard on them and it is also hard on the staff as well to pass all the information on. Then when you do not get the results that is even harder. We have to believe and we have to continue. It is a tough moment and we have to focus on the next game."

On European qualification, he finished: "No, no, no. We have to work on a lot of things in our club., inside the pitch and outside of the pitch, in each game and use every minute of training and game to improve the team."