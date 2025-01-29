Man Utd defender Maguire backs Amorim: Players must take responsibility

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire admits he's enjoying playing for manager Ruben Amorim.

Maguire has seen his form revived under the Portuguese.

He said, "I've been really impressed ever since he came in through the door.

"He really demands a lot. Tactically, he is really good and he really knows what he wants to free his team and players.

"We are still in the process at the moment, and in some matches we have not been good enough.

"But we players must take responsibility for that. We all need to perform better."

United meet FCSB in the Europa League tomorrow night.