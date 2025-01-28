Sporting CP winger Edwards full of praise for Man Utd boss Amorim

Former Tottenham star Marcus Edwards has expressed confidence that Ruben Amorim will transform Manchester United's fortunes.

Edwards, who joined Vitoria Guimaraes in 2019 and later moved to Sporting, thrived under Amorim's guidance.

He believes his former coach will lead the Red Devils into a much better situation in the near future

“The best coach I’ve had,” Edwards told The Mail this week.

“He took my game to a new level. I really came to understand high-level football when I was around him.

“That helped me improve my game and there are things he implemented in me I will take with me for the rest of my career.

“I was 23 when I came in, and the mindset of how he coaches, the drills, the intensity, the running, everything, just took my game to a new level.

“Standards were high and nothing ever slipped because you knew he would take you out of the team. You had to come in training every day like it’s a game.”