Man Utd defender Maguire announces injury absence

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire admits he faces more weeks out due to injury.

Maguire picked up the injury in Sunday's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa and was seen in a protective boot afterwards.

He has since posted to social media: Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but I'll come back stronger."

Maguire was not included in England's squad for this week's Nations League ties.

United are next in action at home to Brentford on 19 October.