Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
WHOAH! Spurs, Man Utd made contact with Spain coach De la Fuente
Rooney hoping Ten Hag stays with Man Utd

Man Utd defender Maguire announces injury absence

Man Utd defender Maguire announces injury absence
Man Utd defender Maguire announces injury absenceAction Plus
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire admits he faces more weeks out due to injury.

Maguire picked up the injury in Sunday's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa and was seen in a protective boot afterwards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has since posted to social media: Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but I'll come back stronger."

Maguire was not included in England's squad for this week's Nations League ties.

United are next in action at home to Brentford on 19 October.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaguire HarryManchester United
Related Articles
Cole praises Rogers for his excellent start at Villa
Ipswich's Tuanzebe out for weeks after brutal hand injury
Man Utd defender Maguire confirms injury which will keep him out for "weeks"