Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Premier League sides ready to pounce on Lille striker after he refuses new contract

Ipswich's Tuanzebe out for weeks after brutal hand injury

Ipswich's Tuanzebe out for weeks after brutal hand injury
Ipswich's Tuanzebe out for weeks after brutal hand injuryTribal Football
Ipswich Town star Axel Tuanzebe suffered a hand injury due to an incident at home. 

Tuanzebe is said to have injured his finger as a result of a freak kitchen accident. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, the ex-Man United star was washing up when glass lacerated into his hand due to a broken cup. 

Manager Kieran McKenna stated recently: “He’s going to be out a little while, so we’re going to have to adjust and regroup as a team. 

“He’s done a hand injury, a very unfortunate accident. He’s had a surgery and he’ll be out for a while. 

“To be honest, we don’t know (precisely how long), it’s not going to be a couple of weeks, it’s probably going to be longer but we’re still in discussion with the specialist about what’s the quickest return.” 

Mentions
Tuanzebe AxelIpswichManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Ipswich boss McKenna delivers Tuanzebe update
Villa boss Emery confident players up for Man Utd clash
Top 5 Premier League headlines from this weekend