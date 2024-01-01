Ipswich's Tuanzebe out for weeks after brutal hand injury

Ipswich Town star Axel Tuanzebe suffered a hand injury due to an incident at home.

Tuanzebe is said to have injured his finger as a result of a freak kitchen accident.

According to the Daily Mail, the ex-Man United star was washing up when glass lacerated into his hand due to a broken cup.

Manager Kieran McKenna stated recently: “He’s going to be out a little while, so we’re going to have to adjust and regroup as a team.

“He’s done a hand injury, a very unfortunate accident. He’s had a surgery and he’ll be out for a while.

“To be honest, we don’t know (precisely how long), it’s not going to be a couple of weeks, it’s probably going to be longer but we’re still in discussion with the specialist about what’s the quickest return.”