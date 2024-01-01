Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Premier League sides ready to pounce on Lille striker after he refuses new contract

Cole praises Rogers for his excellent start at Villa

Cole praises Rogers for his excellent start at Villa
Cole praises Rogers for his excellent start at VillaTribal Football
Former Manchester United forward Andy Cole has lavished praise on Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

Cole spoke about the quality of the attacking midfielder soon after a 0-0 draw between Villa and United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cole believes that Rogers is very unlucky not to be in the senior England squad.

Cole told Betfred: “I really like Morgan. I was speaking to Michael Carrick about him recently and I saw him tear Arsenal apart. 

“He’s another English player that’s playing really well, so why shouldn’t he be included? Carsley looks as if he’s going to give young players opportunities and not be rigid by picking the same players and same team.

“He’s a little bit unfortunate this time around. If somebody’s playing well, then they should be given the opportunity, but that’s not always the case.”

Mentions
Cole AndyRogers MorganCarrick MichaelAston VillaManchester UnitedArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd defender Maguire confirms injury which will keep him out for "weeks"
Zirkzee branded not Man Utd class
CARABAO CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Man City go to Spurs; Preston host Arsenal