Cole praises Rogers for his excellent start at Villa

Former Manchester United forward Andy Cole has lavished praise on Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

Cole spoke about the quality of the attacking midfielder soon after a 0-0 draw between Villa and United.

Cole believes that Rogers is very unlucky not to be in the senior England squad.

Cole told Betfred: “I really like Morgan. I was speaking to Michael Carrick about him recently and I saw him tear Arsenal apart.

“He’s another English player that’s playing really well, so why shouldn’t he be included? Carsley looks as if he’s going to give young players opportunities and not be rigid by picking the same players and same team.

“He’s a little bit unfortunate this time around. If somebody’s playing well, then they should be given the opportunity, but that’s not always the case.”