Man Utd defender Maguire confirms injury which will keep him out for "weeks"

Maguire confirms injury which will keep him out for "weeks"

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has confirmed that he picked up an injury which will keep him out of action for weeks as he recovers.

The centre-back started against Aston Villa last weekend as the side drew 0-0 and claimed a crucial point. He lasted just 45 minutes before being forced off at half-time and replace by Matthijs de Ligt.

Maguire was seen wearing a protective boot after the game and confirmed his injury setback on social media.

"Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but I'll come back stronger.”

United have a number of injuries to deal with already including Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro, Alejandro Garnacho, Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw.

This is not ideal for a side who sit 14th in the league and are desperate to force their way back up the table and recover from one of the worst starts to a Premier League season in their history.

The injury may have come at a good time however as the international break could mean the 31-year-old is ready to face Brentford in their next fixture as long as he uses this two week break to rest and recuperate.