Man Utd defender Lisandro: Why I've been hesitant to speak with Sir Alex

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez admits he's been hesitant in speaking to Sir Alex Ferguson.

Lisandro says he hasn't wanted to invade the personal space of the United legend.

He told La Nacion: "I have met Ferguson three or four times.

“Ferguson is the God of Manchester. He is a person who gave a lot to the club and who continues to give because he remains connected.

“Now, the new owners have also included him. When (Argentina) won the World Cup we spoke a little, he congratulated me. Later, also when we won the Carabao and the FA Cup - he is a legend of world football and I respect people's privacy…

“Of course I would like to be able to talk to him, actually listen to him, but I would not dare to invade his space.”

Of his own hopes with United, Lautaro insists: “When I set foot in United's training centre in Carrington, I felt something special.

“‘We're going to win here,’ that's what I felt. Like electricity, a strong energy of glory... something that motivated me a lot. 'This is a place to win,' I told myself.

“Well, we've already won two very important titles in two seasons, but we have to keep growing to reach our goal, which is to become what Manchester has always been, one of the very great teams, one of the best in the world.”