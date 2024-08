Fulham attacker Adama responds to Lisandro's "gym" taunt

Fulham attacker Adama Traore has responded to Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez after his taunt on Friday night.

After United's 1-0 win, Lisandro discussed his clash with the Cottagers winger.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I sent him back to the gym," the Argentine smiled. "I learnt from the first one where he killed me.

"I killed him back.:

In response, Adama posted to social media: "Don't worry we will met (sic) again @lisandromartinezzz."