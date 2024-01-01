Man Utd include Malacia in Europa League squad

Manchester United have included Casemiro in their Europa League squad for this season.

The Brazilian was being linked with a move away from the club, but is staying put.

Casemiro will not be moving to a team in Turkey or Saudi Arabia, as had been mooted.

Manager Erik Ten Hag has also included Christian Eriksen in the group, who was also being linked with a move away.

One interesting inclusion is that of left back Tyrell Malacia, who has not played in nearly two years.

Malacia is still out of action, but is closing in on a return to full fitness after knee surgery.