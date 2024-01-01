Sir Alex: These 2 Man Utd players symbolise club's heart and soul

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson have lavished praise on two youngsters at the club.

Fergie, who was present at the FA Cup final win over Manchester City, enjoyed the club’s end to the season.

He was interviewed by online journalist Jamal Niaz and revealed the two players who are currently representing the club’s spirit the most.

He stated on Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo: "It’s the foundation isn’t it?

"It’s the heart and soul of what Manchester United has been since the days of Sir Matt Busby, who started the whole process of trusting young players playing.

"They’re young. What they’re showing at the moment, the composure and confidence to play in the first-team, and not be daunted by it.

"In a way, it shows you the kind of courage they have.

"It’s a distinction in human beings, some have the will to be that (fearless at a young age)."