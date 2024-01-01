Man Utd defender Lisandro happy taking care of Adama: I sent him to the gym!

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was happy with victory against Fulham.

United won 1-0 thanks to Joshua Zirkzee's late goal.

Lisandro later said: "For sure it is really important and the most important thing is the three points - we still have to improve a lot.

"It is difficult to play for this big club, but we live for that and we have to play in a positive way. We have to take this pressure and like today we had a good connection with the subs and fans as well - I am proud to play for this club.

"I didn't play many games as left full-back, but as a player you have to give everything to the team. If the team needs me there I will give everything. If I have to play there I will give everything.

"As a player we are ready for everything, it is part of our job. If you play bad you have to be ready to be criticised, the first two games (last season) I didn't play well and I take that responsibility.

"I always believe in myself and I know that I am not really tall but I will win."

On Adama Traore, he added: "I sent him to the gym! He is difficult to play against and I learned from the first situation, in the first situation he killed me but then I killed him back."