AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic coy over interest for Man Utd defender Lindelof

AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic is coy over interest in Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden captain is inside the final year of his United contract and being linked with the Rossonero.

Ibrahimovic told Sweden's TV4: "There are a lot of rumours being spread.

"That rumour is more because I'm Swedish, and Lindelöf is Swedish. He is a fantastic player. I think he is doing well at United. We have many good players in that position. So he has enough… I don't know what he wants. You can probably ask him."

"If we are there? You never know..."