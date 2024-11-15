Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
Brighton veteran Welbeck breaks silence on Man Utd return rumours

AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic coy over interest for Man Utd defender Lindelof

Paul Vegas
AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic coy over interest for Man Utd defender Lindelof
AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic coy over interest for Man Utd defender LindelofAction Plus
AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic is coy over interest in Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden captain is inside the final year of his United contract and being linked with the Rossonero.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ibrahimovic told Sweden's TV4: "There are a lot of rumours being spread.

"That rumour is more because I'm Swedish, and Lindelöf is Swedish. He is a fantastic player. I think he is doing well at United. We have many good players in that position. So he has enough… I don't know what he wants. You can probably ask him."

"If we are there? You never know..."

Mentions
Premier LeagueIbrahimovic ZlatanLindelof VictorManchester UnitedAC MilanSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus offered Man Utd defender Lindelof
Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact